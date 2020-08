19:24 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 Russia to launch mass COVID-19 vaccine trials Read more 40,000 people to participate in test of 'Sputnik V' coronavirus vaccine, which Russia claims to be the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world. ► ◄ Last Briefs