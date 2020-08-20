Poll: Parties on the right - 63 mandates; parties on the left - 48

According to a new poll if elections were held today the right leaning parties would receive a total of 63 mandates while the left would receive 48.

Likud would hold steady at 32 mandates while Yamina would rise to 15. Yesh Atid would be the second largest party with 19 mandates while Blue and White would drop to only 10.

Lieberman's Bayit Yehudi party would remain with 8 mandates, the same number of mandates that Shas, the Sephardic religious party, and United Torah Judaism, the ultra-orthodox party, would receive.