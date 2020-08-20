|
18:54
Reported
News BriefsAv 30, 5780 , 20/08/20
Gilad Erdan backs Trump snapback sanctions on Iran, decries UN apathy
Gilad Erdan has declared Israel's support for America's snapback sanctions on Iran since the rogue Middle Eastern nation is not abiding by the terms of the deal signed with the Obama administration.
"Israel fully backs returning the sanctions. If the Security Council does not back the sanctions this will cause mortal damage to the proper functioning of the Council in its role of preserving peace and security in the world," Erdan said.
Last Briefs