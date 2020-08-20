Kfar Kassem to receive special coronavirus assistance

The Arab city of Kfar Kassem will receive special coronavirus assistance in the form of regular visits to quarantined families from welfare workers, corona hotels, aid in evacuating patients from the city, and food distribution.

The aide has been authorized by Defense Minister Benny Gantz due to a sharp increse in COVID-10 cases in the city. Kfar Kassem has a population of 23,00 and is located within Israel's 1948 borders, twenty kilometers east of Tel Aviv.