Ultra-orthodox MK protests ban on flights to Uman

Knesset member Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) has slammed the decision to ban all flights from Israeli to Uman for Rosh Hashana. In a typical year, thousands of Israelis fly to Uman in the Ukraine to celebrate the Jewish new year.

"We are talking about people who have lost their heads in a scandal the likes of which we have never seen. Instead of sitting down and finding solutions, we have given the public an additional reason for loss of faith in the system," Porush said.

"The lockdown of Bnei Brak and other ultra-orthodox neighborhoods was also out of proportion and did not bring the desired results," he added.