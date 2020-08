Knesset member Ze'ev Elkin (Likud) has protested the detention of Knesset member Yorai Lahav-Hertzano by the police. Lahav-Hertzano (Yesh Atid) was detained after joining an anti-Netanyahu demonstration outside the prime minister's residence.

"Although I have deep disagreements with him ideologically, the immunity of Knesset members must be preserved," Elkin said.