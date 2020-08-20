Report: Corona czar demands halt to all flights from Israel to Uman

Corona czar Professor Ron Gamzu has demanded the the Israeli Airport Authority cancel all flights to Uman according to a report broadcast on the army radio network.

Thousands of Israelis fly to Uman in the Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah each year. Uman is the burial place of Rebbe Nachman of Breslav.

The reason for visiting at this time of year is that prior to his death Rebbe Nachman promised to intercede on the behalf of anyone who would come to pray at the side of his grave on Rosh Hashana.

The reason for halting the flights is concern over the spread of COVID-19 in the planes, in the Ukraine, and in Israel when the passengers return home.