16:54 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 Steve Bannon indicted in Manhattan Steve Bannon has been indicted by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. Bannon was an advisor to Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign and continued briefly in this role after Trump became president. ► ◄ Last Briefs