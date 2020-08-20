|
Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20
'We must strengthen IDF deterrence against terrorists'
Knesset member Matan Kahana (Yamina) has praised the decision of the Attorney General to bring the matter of destruction of a terrorist's house to an additional discussion by the Supreme Court which had ruled against destroying the house.
The terrorist had murdered soldier Amit Ben Yigal in the course of a military operation when the terrorist dropped a twenty kilogram construction block on Ben Yigal from the roof of a building.
"I invite other Knesset members to join me in attending the Supreme Court discussion on this matter. Together we will bring justice and strengthen IDF deterrence against terrorists," Kahana said.
