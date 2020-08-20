Minister of Heatlh: 'A billion shekels for winter virus mitigation'

Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein visited Asuta Hospital today in Ashdod.

"I arrive here with an announcement concerrning an additional billion shekels that have been procured from the Finance Ministry for winter virus mitigation," Edelstein said during the visit.

"400 million shekels will go towards home care in order to discourage people from going to clinics and another 600 million will go towards flu vaccines, remote medicine, and additional contingencies associated with treating the double virus morbidity of flu and COVID-19," Edelstein added.