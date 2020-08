15:52 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 Riot police detain leftist Knesset member near Netanyahu residence Riot police have detained leftist Knesset member Yorai Lahav-Hertzano (Yesh Atid) near the prime minister's residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem. A leftist protest tent in the area has been evacuated in preparation for a pro-Netanyahu rally scheduled there this evening. ► ◄ Last Briefs