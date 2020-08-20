|
15:47
Reported
Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20
IDF brings down morbidity rate in cities hardest hit by COVID-19
The IDF has succeeded in bringing down the morbidity rate in cities hardest hit by COVID-19.
In acknowledging the progress made in the fight against the coronavirus in these cities, Minister of Defense Gantz explained the IDF's success. "A package that included involvement on a regional level, isolation, and dissemination of pertinent information to all residents in the area brought about a significant change," Gantz said.
