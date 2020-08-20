|
Leftist protest tent next to Netanyahu residence evacuated
The police have begun evacuating the tent put up by leftists for their anti-Netanyahu protests. The tent is located opposite the prime minister's Jerusalem residence on Balfour Street. The evacuation is taking place in preparation for a pro-Netanyahu rally scheduled for this evening.
A retired lieutenant colonel and a forner intelligence chief who have been leading the anti-Netanyahu protests have handcuffed themselves to iron barricades at the scene.
