President Rivlin warns against another round of elections

President Reuven Rivlin warned today about another round of elections. During the last few days the president has held a series of meetings with the heads of the parties who make up the ruling coalition government in an effort to prevent new elections.

"The public's trust in its elected representatives will hit bottom in the event of another round of eleections," Rivlin said.

"After three elections in less than a year we the citizens feel cheated and suspicious. If we do hold elections now, we must do so with full transparency so that the public will understand exactly why this is happening. We cannot allow disagreement on the budget to be the reason for new elections," Rivlin added.