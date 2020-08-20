Likud proposes filibustering ban in order to give more time to pass budget

According to a report in today's Yisrael Hayom, the Likud party has decided to implement Article 98, ahead of Monday's deadline for passing the state budget for 2020.

Article 98 is effectively a ban on filibustering, as it limits the amount of time allotted to speeches in the Knesset, thus preventing opposition MKs from delivering long speeches in order to make sure deadlines are not met or for other purposes. In this specific case, if the budget is not passed by Monday, the government will automatically fall, and according to the official Likud position at least, the party is not interested in having that happen.

The implementation of Article 98 will require the consent of the Blue & White party as well, as they control the Knesset committee that will be responsible for the Article's implementation. Estimates are that they are likely to approve the implementation.

Another possibility is that the Knesset will finally pass new legislation proposed by MK Tzvi Hauser that postpones the final date by which the budget must be passed by 100 days. However, yesterday's Knesset Finance Committee meeting broke up without a vote on the legislation, due to demands made by MK Miki Zohar (Likud) for various clauses to be included in the legislation. Representatives of the other parties on the committee strongly objected, leading to the breakdown of discussions amid a trading of accusations on all sides.