|
14:23
Reported
News BriefsAv 30, 5780 , 20/08/20
Gov't won't vote on new virus restrictions today
Contrary to previous reports, the government does not intend to vote on new restrictions in this afternoon's meeting of the coronavirus cabinet, according to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.
"We are not convening the coronavirus cabinet today in order to impose new restrictions, but I ask the general public not to see this as a sign that this is the time to reopen everything," Edelstein said, during a visit Assuta hospital in Ashdod.
Last Briefs