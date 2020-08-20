China faces questions over 'vaccinated' workers sent overseas

According to a report in AFP, the China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC) has told local authorities in Papua New Guinea that they should not be concerned if staff returning from China test positive for coronavirus, as the results are "the normal reaction of the vaccination and not due to infection."

MCC did not clarify which vaccination it was talking about, and no vaccination has yet been approved for market.

In response, Papua New Guinea authorities blocked a flight full of Chinese workers from landing, pending "immediate clarification" from China.

It was already known that China was testing potential vaccines on military personnel and state employees, but if the statement from MMC is true, this would indicate a departure from previous policy.