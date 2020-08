14:00 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 Camera Law for preschools to apply from September 1 Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli have agreed that the new Camera Law requiring all preschools to install monitoring systems will go into force on September 1. ► ◄ Last Briefs