13:57 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 Yes, Oprah did say that about “old people" Read more So who is it that’s out there bullying, rioting, terrorizing and looting? Old people? Their American world has disappeared. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs