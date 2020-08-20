Gov't lists northern rivers presently too contaminated for bathing

The Health Ministry and the Ministry for Environmental Protection have issued a public announcement regarding contamination in several rivers in the north of the country that could pose a health risk to bathers.

The rivers cited are: Jordan (between the Hachamishah bridge and the Ateret fortress); Zaki, Meshushim (including the lake); El Al; Jilabon (the Devora falls); and Tzalmon (the Haruv pool and windmill).