|
13:14
Reported
News BriefsAv 30, 5780 , 20/08/20
Gov't lists northern rivers presently too contaminated for bathing
The Health Ministry and the Ministry for Environmental Protection have issued a public announcement regarding contamination in several rivers in the north of the country that could pose a health risk to bathers.
The rivers cited are: Jordan (between the Hachamishah bridge and the Ateret fortress); Zaki, Meshushim (including the lake); El Al; Jilabon (the Devora falls); and Tzalmon (the Haruv pool and windmill).
Last Briefs