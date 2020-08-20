WHO European director: Average of 26,000 new coronavirus cases every day

In a briefing this morning, the director of the World Health Organization's Europe office, Hans Kluge, noted that coronavirus cases in Europe are rising by 26,000 on average every single day.

"The risk of resurgence has never been far away," he said. "In the last two months, new cases have been steadily increasing every week in the region. There were 40,000 more cases in the first week of August, compared to the first week of June, when cases were at their lowest.

"Every day now the European region reports an average of over 26,000 new [coronavirus] cases. This is due in part to the relaxation of public health and social measures, where authorities have been easing some of the restrictions and people have been dropping their guard."