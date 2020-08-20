Black Flags organizers accuse police of trying to sabotage protests

Several of the organizers of the "Black Flags" left-wing protests that have been held recently outside the Jerusalem residence of the Prime Minister, have issued a sharp attack against the regional police commissioner, Doron Yedid.

"The Jerusalem police force has earned the nickname 'Netanyahu's Police,' and they continue in their efforts to sabotage our protests," they stated. "After beating hundreds of protesters, the police are trying to dismantle the protest tent that has been standing there for the past two months, in order to give the space to Netanyahu's people. We call on everyone to come out and protest this evening in Jerusalem, Haifa, and Beer Sheva. We won't allow Netanyahu's police to limit our right to protest."