11:27 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 Supreme Court rejects petitions against appointments to Knesset committee The Supreme Court has rejected three petitions protesting the appointment of two coalition representatives to sit on the Knesset's Committee for Judicial Appointments.