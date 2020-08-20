24 Covid-19 diagnoses in Laniado's geriatric ward

24 elderly patients hospitalized in Laniado hospital in Netanya have been found to be coronavirus carriers, Galei Tzahal reports.

Most of the patients are asymptomatic; the outbreak was only discovered when one patient was transferred to the hospital's emergency room and was tested for coronavirus. When his result came out positive, the entire geriatric ward, including its staff, was also tested, resulting in the 24 positive results.

Prof. Tzvi Shimoni, medical director of Laniado, noted that his hospital, like many others, has a lack of testing kits and therefore is having trouble containing the disease's spread.