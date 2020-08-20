US promises UK that 'The Beatles' will not face death penalty if convicted

The US has told the UK that two Islamic State suspects will not face the death penalty if convicted of the killings of Western hostages in Iraq and Syria, the BBC reports.

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh are accused of being members of an Islamic State cell dubbed "The Beatles" due to their British accents. The gang is believed to have been responsible for the murders of several Western hostages, and of filming and broadcasting their beheadings on social media.

The pair are already in US military custody in Iraq. The UK has halted its cooperation in the case due to a legal challenge mounted by the mother of Elsheikh, who posited that the UK would be in breach of its opposition to capital punishment if it provided the US with information on her son and his accomplice, who were both UK citizens until the Home Secretary stripped them of this privilege.

US Attorney-General William Barr has now confirmed to the UK that the two will not face the death penalty, expressing the hope that "we [will] receive the requested evidence and attendant cooperation from the UK, [and will then] proceed with a United States prosecution."