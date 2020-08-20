US suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

The United States has joined a number of other countries, including the UK, Germany, and Australia, in suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, in protest against China's imposition of a national security law over the former British territory.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that "The Chinese Communist Party chose to crush the freedoms and autonomy of the people of Hong Kong," the BBC notes. In the last few months, President Trump ended Hong Kong's preferential trade and diplomatic status, and imposed sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam and 10 other senior officials.