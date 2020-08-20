MK Haskel calls attack on girl in Eilat a 'lynch'

Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Sharren Haskel (Likud) has expressed her outrage at the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in an Eilat hotel, apparently committed by a total of 30 men, calling it a "lynch."

Several suspects have already been arrested.

"Who are these monsters? What kind of parents brought them up?" Haskel said. "Not one of those 30 men thought of calling the police, of rescuing the girl?"