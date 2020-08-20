Brother of Manchester Arena bombing cannot be given whole life sentence

Hashem Abedi, who was found guilty earlier this year of the murder of 22 people in the Manchester Arena bombing, will not receive a "whole life tariff," due to changes to British law, The Telegraph reports.

Abedi was 20 at the time of the attack, and under the provisions of a law passed in 2003, he cannot be sentenced to a whole life term. Instead, the judge assigned to his case will set a minimum jail term, at the conclusion of which he will be eligible to apply for parole.

The Manchester Arena bombing occurred in May 2017 and was carried out by Salman Abedi, Hashem's brother, who was also killed when detonating the bomb in his backpack. Hashem helped his brother collect and store the explosives.