Elon Musk triples wealth this year but he 'couldn't care less'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk has seen his wealth triple in the past year, The Telegraph reports; his personal wealth is now an estimated $90.3 billion.

While other billionaires have also made huge profits during lockdown (Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Zoom's Eric Yuan, and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg the most notable), Musk's gains are undoubtedly more impressive - and more baffling.

Tesla is now the world's most valuable car brand, having overtaken rival Toyota last month. However, whereas Toyota sold 10.74 million vehicles last year, Tesla sold just 367,500. Even Musk himself tweeted back in May of this year that "Tesla stock price is too high imo."

A left-wing think-tank, "Inequality.org" has labelled Musk its biggest "pandemic profiteer," but Musk himself told Forbes recently that he "really couldn't care less ... what really matters is making great products that people love."