Man drowns in Jordan River near Kibbutz Degania

A man in his fifties died this morning after drowning in Yardenit, in the Jordan River near the Kinneret lake, not far from Kibbutz Degania.

A MDA team called to the scene pulled him out of the water and found him lifeless.

MDA paramedic Yossi Halabi related: "When we reached the scene, we found an unconscious man in the water. We pulled him out and checked him thoroughly, but as he showed no signs of life, we were forced to declare his death."