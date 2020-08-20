Likud to Blue & White: Forget 2020's budget & focus on budget for 2021

Kan News is reporting this morning that the Likud party has issued a proposal to coalition partners Blue & White, suggesting that they skip authorizing a budget for 2020 and move forward right away to working on 2021's budget.

According to the report, one of the aims of the proposal is to leave open a "window of opportunity" for PM Netanyahu to call elections in March of 2021 - and this in itself is likely to prompt Blue & White to turn down the proposal, preferring to focus on legislation for postponing the final date by which the 2020 budget must be passed by 100 days. The legislation has already been drawn up but has stalled at committee stage with yet another impasse between the parties on how to implement it.