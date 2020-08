07:50 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 Second fire in 5 days burns Chabad Jewish Center in Portland Read more Firefighters put out a large fire at the Chabad Jewish Center in Portland, Oregon — the second at the building in five days. ► ◄ Last Briefs