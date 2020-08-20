Man arrested on suspicion of committing violent robbery in Kfar Saba

Police have arrested a man who is suspected of committing a violent robbery of an elderly lady in Kfar Saba, stealing eleven thousand shekels from her.

On the day prior to the robbery, the man was reportedly employed by the woman in her apartment in order to do some carpentry work. Police allege that the man strangled the woman and threatened to use a weapon against her. Their indictment will be issued today, and will likely include the request that the man be held in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings.