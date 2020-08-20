|
05:46
Reported
News BriefsAv 30, 5780 , 20/08/20
Pompeo vows to sanction countries which oppose Iran 'snapback'
The United States will not hesitate to impose sanctions on any nation that opposes its effort to "snapback" United Nations sanctions on Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday.
"When we have seen any country violate our current sanctions, the current American sanctions, we have held every nation accountable for that. We will do the same with respect to the broader UN Security Council sanctions as well," said Pompeo.
Last Briefs