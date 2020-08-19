Gantz: Netanyahu could lead to elections that are terrible for Israel

Defense Minister and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Wednesday evening commented on the crisis with the Likud at the beginning of a faction meeting.

"Nothing has changed from three months ago when we formed a unity government to deal with the challenges of the state from the health, economic and social coronavirus we are facing these days. Nothing requires elections," he said.

"Unlike others, we do not play poker at the expense of the citizens of Israel," Gantz added.