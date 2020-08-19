Likud: Bennett should cross over to right-wing camp

Sources in the Likud responded to Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett's criticism of Netanyahu's attacks on him.

"Whenever Bennett does not get the position he wants, he rolls his eyes and starts attacking the prime minister. When Netanyahu was working on the sovereignty program, he labeled it 'imprisonment.' Now that it's off the table, he claims it was the 'miss of the century.' This naysayer should choose a new path and leave the Lapid camp for the right-wing," responded the Likud.