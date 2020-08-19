Yisrael Beytenu MK: Uman funding a 'travesty'

MK Yulia Malinovsky reacted to the suggestion that the state fund temporary coronavirus hotels for individuals returning from Rosh Hashana pilgrimages to Uman.

"This simply demonstrates a lack of concern for Israel's citizens and its economy. Everyone understands how it will impact the infection rate. The costs of funding hotels for such a large amount of people will be preposterous."

"If these trips are allowed to take place, it will be a spit in the face for all Israelis and the government won't have the right to talk about high morbidity, avoiding lockdowns, and the deep recession we are currently facing," she stated.