22:26 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Netanyahu to Likud MKs: Act like we're heading to an election Read more PM to convene crucial meeting this weekend on whether to disband unity gov't, while reportedly telling Likud reps to get into election mode.