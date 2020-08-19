21:50 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Liberman: Netanyahu playing make believe Chairman of Yisrael Beitenu, MK Avigdor Lieberman, criticized the prime minister's conduct. "Netanyahu enjoys playing make believe. He promises to apply sovereignty, acts like he's concerned about the coronavirus and the economic crisis and opposes new elections. In truth, he is dragging us to the polls to escape trial. Netanyahu, thank you for all your good work, but it's time to retire. I heard there were good deals for real estate in Dubai," Lieberman tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs