Netanyahu to Likud MKs: Attack Bennett

This weekend, Netanyahu is slated to convene a meeting of his closest aides with the intention of deciding whether to go to elections or wait another few months before breaking up the coalition.

According to an Israel Hayom report, the PM has already instructed Likud MKs to attack Naftali Bennett and his Yamina party due to Yamina's ascent in recent polls.

Bennett's party is expected by some to become the second leading party in the country with 18 seats behind Likud's 30. Lapid's Yesh Atid-Telem is expected to drop to 16 with the Joint Arab List remaining at 15.