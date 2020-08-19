Virus numbers on the rise

The Ministry of Health reported Wednesday evening that 1,111 new CV-19 cases have been diagnosed since midnight last night.

The number of virus-related deaths has seen a significant uptick due to a miscount of nursing home deaths, bringing the death toll in the country to 781.

There are currently 23,918 active patients in Israel, 398 of whom are in critical condition and 118 on ventilators.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,644 new virus cases have been confirmed and an additional 27,910 tests carried out.