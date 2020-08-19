|
News BriefsAv 29, 5780 , 19/08/20
'Netanyahu wants elections for personal reasons'
Sources in Blue and White reacted to the Likud's attacks against FM Ashkenazi and other party members.
"Netanyahu wants elections out of personal considerations. Everything else is a smoke screen. Likud seems to have forgotten that there are a million unemployed citizens. Netanyahu would do better to pull his ministers out of the TV studios and get them back to working on the coronavirus crisis," read a statement from the party.
