20:35 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Ashkenazi: Netanyahu will do everything to remain in office During closed talks with party members, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi addressed the ongoing dispute with the Likud. "Netanyahu will do everything he can to stay in office. We shouldn't give in to his demands. If he is determined to have another elections, let's see him do it," Ashkenazi said during an interview with Kan News.