News BriefsAv 29, 5780 , 19/08/20
Likud: Ashkenazi has set out on primaries campaign
Sources in the Likud addressed FM Gabi Ashkenazi's attacks on their party in light of the budget crisis.
"Ashkenazi has set out on his primaries campaign. He wants to replace Gantz more so than he wants to replace Netanyahu. Blue and White need to allow the budget to pass so that Israeli children can begin the schoolyear as planned and the government can continue working for the good of its citizens," they said.
