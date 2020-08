20:25 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Zohar: We're public servants - not servants of Blue & White Coalition head Miki Zohar (Likud) discussed the budget crisis during an interview on Channel 12 News today. "We're still demanding a one-year budget and are halfway at the point of going to elections," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs