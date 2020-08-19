|
News BriefsAv 29, 5780 , 19/08/20
US intercepts private jet en-route to Venezuela
US customs officials arrested two pilots aboard a plane making its way to Venezuela yesterday (Tuesday), according to a Breitbart News report.
The report stated that the private jet was fully loaded with "weapons, ammunition, and household goods."
A statement said two Venezuela nationals who had attempted to avoid capture were detained with one admitting that the cargo was headed for the socialist nation.
The Trump administration is reportedly considering additional sanctions against the Maduro regime.
