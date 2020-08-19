Violence continues across Dem-led cities

Democratically-controlled cities across the US continued to witness surges of violence as calls to "defund the police" gained speed.

After 20 people were shot in Chicago on Monday, (including two fatalities aged 18 and 29) Tuesday saw 15 shot with one succumbing to his wounds.

Breitbart News reported that Democratically-run Philadelphia saw 30 shooting victims over the weekend.

Violent protests continued in Portland, with a random passerby beaten by BLM rioters. Other cities such as Seattle saw confrontations with police, shootings, and burglaries.