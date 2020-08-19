|
17:40
Reported
News BriefsAv 29, 5780 , 19/08/20
Gantz meets Gaza envelope leaders, promises action
DM Benny Gantz met local community leaders from the Gaza envelope today (Wednesday).
The DM said that since he took office as Defense Minister, every attack from Gaza has seen a response.
He also said that Israel had no strategic interests in Gaza and that the only two goals it wanted to see achieved before severing its blockade were the return of prisoners and IDF soldiers' bodies along with the cessation of hostilities.
Last Briefs