Peretz: Leaving out DM, FM - a flawed process

The Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Labor Party, Amir Peretz, addressed the issue of the UAE's procurement of advanced defense systems during his Knesset speech today (Wednesday).

"If consent to introduce stealth fighter planes into the Middle East was part of the agreement, if the security establishment was left in the dark, this was a flawed process, certainly when it comes to such sensitive issues...The agreement is fundamentally flawed," he said.

"The peace agreement with the UAE is important, and creates a new and positive atmosphere in the region. But it is no less important than the unequivocal announcement by all those involved that annexation will not take place. The fact that annexation is off the agenda is important for regional stability. It has been removed from the agenda, but the process was flawed and must not be repeated."

