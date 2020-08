15:42 Reported News Briefs Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Av 29, 5780 , 19/08/20 Blue and White attacks Likud after another breakdown in budget talks The Blue and White party threatened Likud following another breakdown in budget negotiations. "The moment of truth is getting closer and the shticks and tricks are working overtime," said the party in a statement.



"Likud is breaking its pledge to unify and stabilize the country, while constantly looking for new excuses to call for new elections." ► ◄ Last Briefs